Western Montgomery County under Weather Advisory
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Weather Advisory for Western Montgomery County, Stewart County, and Houston County until 10:45pm CT.
At 9:55pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Rock, or 11 miles northeast of Dover, moving south at 30 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include: Dover, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock, Cumberland City, Land Between The Lakes, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound, and Woodlawn.
