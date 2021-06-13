Nashville State Community College, TCAT Dickson-Clarksville sign Agreement

Clarksville, TN – Leaders from Nashville State Community College and TCAT Dickson-Clarksville met at TCAT Clarksville to sign an articulation agreement allowing eligible TCAT students in digital graphic design to transfer credits towards an Associate degree in visual communications at Nashville State.

“Nashville State Community College is focused on working with our partners to provide an easy path for students to reach their education and career goals,” said Dr. Carol Rothstein, Nashville State’s vice president of Academic Affairs.

This follows an announcement earlier this year between Austin Peay State University and Nashville State allowing a student who completes their Associate degree to be granted admissions to select undergraduate programs at APSU.

Sections

Topics