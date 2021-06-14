APSU Men’s, Women’s Tennis awarded ITA Community Service honors

Tempe, AZ – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced its regional award winners, Monday, with Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis winning the Ohio Valley Region Community Service Award and the men’s program receiving the Community Service Award Honorable Mention.

The ITA’s community service award honors teams that give back to their campus and their community throughout the academic year.

Head coach Ross Brown‘s women’s tennis team has now won the ITA’s top community service award for the Ohio Valley Region three of the last four years, with the ladies also taking home honorable mentions honors in 2020. It is also the second-straight year that the men’s program has won the ITA’s Community Service Award Honorable Mention.

By winning the community service award for the Ohio Valley Region, the Govs women’s tennis team will now be eligible for the ITA’s National Community Service Award, which will be announced Monday, June 21. Visit the ITA’s website to view all of the men’s and women’s regional award winners.

