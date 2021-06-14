Downtown @ Sundown features American Floyd this Friday, June 18th

Montgomery County, TN – On Friday, June 18th, 2021, Downtown @ Sundown will feature American Floyd at this week’s concert at 7:00pm at the Downtown Commons.

The featured band, American Floyd – A Tribute to Pink Floyd will keep guests entertained all night! You can expect a complete band, massive light show, and a lengthy setlist of “hits” from Pink Floyd’s legendary career.

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Chick’nCone, Driving You Donuts, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, Kadi’s Tacos and More, and Holiday Burgers are all expected to be on site.

Additionally, beer and other beverages will be for sale with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks.

Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown @ Sundown is brought to you by TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville. To stay up-to-date with events happening at the Downtown Commons visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

Sections

Topics