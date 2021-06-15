AAA reports Gas Prices in Tennessee are holding steady

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Third Most Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices held steady over last week with today’s state average coming in at the same price as one week ago. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.88 which is only a penny more expensive than one month ago and $1.00 more than one year ago.

“Motorists are paying, on average, 37% more to fill up than the start of the year,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices for the rest of the month are likely to push more expensive, but if crude production increases, as forecasted, there is the possibility of seeing some relief at the pump later this summer.”

Quick Facts

94% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.75

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.56 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.12 for regular unleaded

National Gas Prices

At $70.00/bbl, crude oil has increased to its highest price since October 2018 and is now $23.00/bbl more expensive than it was this past January. Crude prices have steadily climbed this year along with optimism for the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine and the promising impact it will have on global gasoline demand.

Market analyst are keeping a close eye on global supply and demand levels. They are especially eager to see if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and its allies including Russia, follow through with production increases next month. This move could help put downward pressure on crude prices and, in turn, push gas prices less expensive. However, motorists likely would not see any impact at the pump until mid-to-late July.

Today’s national gas price average is $3.08, which is three cents more on the week, a nickel more on the month, and 98 cents more on the year. The latest increases at the pump are attributed to the steady climb in crude prices, especially as demand decreased (?670,000 b/d) and supply increased (+7 million bbl), according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. The decrease in demand was surprising as it reflects the Memorial Day holiday, which was expected to inject higher gasoline demand.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 62 cents to settle at $70.91. After crude prices crossed the $70.00/bbl threshold last week, a point they had not seen since mid-October 2018, they continued to increase due to optimism that vaccine rollout will continue to help crude demand recover and after the U.S. Consumer Price Index showed that prices increased by 5% in May, compared to last year, a larger increase than expected.

The new report is fanning market concerns that inflation is driving prices higher. Additionally, crude prices were bolstered by EIA’s latest report revealing that total domestic crude supplies decreased by 5.2 million bbl to 474 million bbl last week. For this week, crude prices could continue to rise if EIA’s report shows another inventory decline.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Johnson City ($2.93), Memphis ($2.90), Nashville ($2.89)

metro markets – Johnson City ($2.93), Memphis ($2.90), Nashville ($2.89) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.79), Cleveland ($2.83), Clarksville ($2.85)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.876 $2.879 $2.884 $2.889 $1.871 Chattanooga $2.786 $2.793 $2.803 $2.824 $1.860 Knoxville $2.886 $2.886 $2.874 $2.860 $1.832 Memphis $2.904 $2.909 $2.891 $2.876 $1.860 Nashville $2.894 $2.901 $2.913 $2.937 $1.930 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Sections

Topics