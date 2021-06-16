Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosts Retiree Health Fair during Retiree Appreciation Day

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Military Retiree Health Fair is Saturday, June 19th, 2021 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at Fort Campbell’s Soldier Support Center in Building 2702.

The previously held in the fall, Retiree Appreciation Day now occurs in June and coincides with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Week of the Eagles. BACH joins more than 20 other agencies supporting the day’s activities.

“Retirees are welcome to ask questions about the COVID vaccine and we can assist them in setting up an appointment to receive the vaccine,” said Sgt. First Class Russel Akers, noncommissioned officer in charge of the BACH’s Retiree Health Fair. “We hope to help dispel any myths or concerns about the vaccine and look forward to assisting retirees who may have not received the vaccine with scheduling an appointment to receive it at Fort Campbell.”

The doors of the Soldier Support Center open at 8:30am with the ceremony starting at 10:00am, June 19th.

For more information about the 2021 Retiree Appreciation Day, visit the Fort Campbell Courier June 14th electronic front page at www.fortcampbell-courier.com/eedition

