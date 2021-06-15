|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Dunbar Cave Road water outage planned
Low Water Pressure possible for the Vicinity
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will be turning off water service at 7:30am on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 on a section of Dunbar Cave Road from Acuff Road to Idlewood Drive for water valve replacement.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
The water outage will also affect the following streets:
The water valve work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 10:30am.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
