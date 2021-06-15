Nashville Sounds fall at Gwinnett Stripers, 2-1

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds could not come up with the big hit in a series-opening 2-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at Coolray Field. The Sounds went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, including a pair of empty opportunities in the ninth inning.

Trailing by a run to start the top of the ninth, Dylan Cozens drew a walk and Luke Maile singled to put a pair of runners on base with nobody out. After Weston Wilson hit into a fielder’s choice to put runners at the corners with one out, Jesse Chavez retired Jake Hager on a soft pop up and struck out Jamie Westbrook to end the game.

Nashville had at least one runner on base in eight of the nine innings but managed to score the lone run.

It came in the top of the fifth when Hager and Westbrook teamed up with two outs. Hager doubled to the gap in left-center and Westbrook singled to center to even the game at 1-1.

But Gwinnett quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the inning. Christian Pache drew a walk-off Blaine Hardy and advanced to third on a one-out single, and error by right fielder Derek Fisher. Hardy struck out Johan Camargo for the second out of the inning, but the Stripers stole a run on a double steal.

It wound up being the difference after the Sounds failed to score in the final four frames.

Five Nashville relievers combined to keep them in the game with 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Bobby Wahl, Hardy, Chad Sobotka, Patrick Weigel, and Quintin-Torres Costa combined to allow just one hit to go along with six strikeouts.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Gwinnett. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (0-2, 11.05) starts for Nashville against left-hander Kyle Muller (2-1, 4.60) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura singled in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. During the streak he is hitting .500 (18-for-36) 9 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBI and 8 walks.

Jamie Westbrook went 2-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is hitting .464 (13-for-28) with 5 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBI and 1 walk during the streak.

Box Score

Nashville 1, Gwinnett 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 Gwinnett 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 X 2 4 0

