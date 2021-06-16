Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 16th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 16th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Mira is a beautiful 7-year-old female spayed Labrador Retriever mix. She is up to date on all vaccinations and keeps her kennel clean. She can sit, stay and lay down on voice command. She is a smart girl and loves to play fetch. She would make a great companion.

Bonfire is a young female Domestic ShortHair kitten. She is current on her vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. Bonfire is looking for her forever home. If you are looking for a lap companion look no further.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Zavier is an approximately 5-year-old Labrador mix weighing about 98 pounds! This big guy is house and crate trained. He gets along with other dogs. He hasn’t been around children or cats so introductions are advised. Zavier is obedient, affectionate, laid back, knows commands, and is playful. He is neutered and current on all vaccinations. Zavier would be a great jogging partner.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Trina is a sweet 6-month-old kitten with a beautiful brindle (with hints of orange) tabby coat. Her vaccinations are up to date, she is vetted, litter trained, and spayed. She is a little powerhouse who loves to race and play and her favorites are any toy that rolls. Trina was rescued off the streets and is slowly learning to trust. She’s bonded with a volunteer and is learning to trust people more each day. Trina is looking for a home that will continue helping her on this journey and she will reward you with love and affection.

She is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a beautiful female with short hair Tortoiseshell. She is spayed, litter box trained, and current on vaccinations. Foxie loves to be around people, loves attention, and playing with her toys! She likes being petted and playing with her feather wand.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a handsome 6-month-old male mixed breed with a beautiful brindle coat with white markings. He is a very energetic guy who gets along with other dogs but doesn’t get along with cats.. He is up to date on vaccinations. He will make a great family pet!

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Dunn is an approximately 1-year-old medium size male beagle mix weighing about 25 pounds. His vaccinations are up to date, he is neutered, microchipped, on heartworm prevention, and in the process of being house trained. Has done well with other dogs and cats. He does well with children but can get over-excited. He is learning his leash manners too, so Dunn’s ideal home will continue his training and socialization skills.

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Donnie is an adorable 8-week old male hound mix puppy. He loves people and is good with other dogs and children. He is already microchipped and has had his first shots. When he is old enough to be neutered the rescue will pay if it is done at their vet. If done at your vet they pay $50.00 toward it.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sophia Grace is an adorable 6-year-old Boxer mix. She is a loyal, loving dog who just wants to be with her human no matter what they are doing. She is current on vaccinations and house-trained. She is very energetic, loves playing with her toys and cuddling with her people. Sophia is looking for a forever home where she is the only dog.

You can find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

Sections

Topics