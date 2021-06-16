Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

TBI issues Amber Alert for Nichelle Omega of Smyrna

June 16, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a statewide Amber Alert on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega.

She is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.

Call 1.800.TBI.FIND with info.

Nichelle Simone Omega

Nichelle Simone Omega


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives