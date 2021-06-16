|
TBI issues Amber Alert for Nichelle Omega of Smyrna
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a statewide Amber Alert on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega.
She is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.
Call 1.800.TBI.FIND with info.
