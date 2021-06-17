Marsha Blackburn responds to Child Abuse report at Chattanooga Migrant Facility

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) issued the following statement in response to a report of child abuse at a Chattanooga migrant facility.

“Hearing about child abuse at a Chattanooga migrant facility is a heartbreaking reminder of the reality of Joe Biden’s border crisis. This incident must be thoroughly investigated,” said U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn.

“Until we secure our southern border, every town is a border town and every state is a border state,” Senator Blackburn stated.

