Marsha Blackburn responds to Child Abuse report at Chattanooga Migrant Facility
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) issued the following statement in response to a report of child abuse at a Chattanooga migrant facility.
“Hearing about child abuse at a Chattanooga migrant facility is a heartbreaking reminder of the reality of Joe Biden’s border crisis. This incident must be thoroughly investigated,” said U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn.
“Until we secure our southern border, every town is a border town and every state is a border state,” Senator Blackburn stated.
TopicsChattanooga TN, Child abuse, Immigrants, Marsha Blackburn, Southern Border, U.S. Senator, Washignton D.C.
