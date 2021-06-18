City of Clarksville reports repaving of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard starts Monday

Clarksville, TN – Contractors will begin Monday repaving a section of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from the Red River Bridge to Fairview Lane, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced.

Vulcan Construction Materials LLC was awarded the contract for the work, and the project is expected to take at least a month to complete, depending on weather and asphalt plant production.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) contractor, CK Masonry, will begin work at 8:00am Monday on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to raise or lower valve boxes and manholes along the repaving route.

Vulcan will begin the repaving work Monday night, and all of the resurfacing will be completed at night to minimize traffic disruptions.

Crews will close lanes alternately to allow traffic to flow through the area, but motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes if possible.

The resurfacing project also includes work on Rossview Road (State Route 237) from Warfield Boulevard to near Cardinal Lane. That part of the project began Friday.

The total cost of the two resurfacing projects is $1.78 million.

