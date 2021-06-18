Nashville Sounds fall in extra innings to Gwinnett Stripers

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds let an early lead turn into an extra-inning loss on Friday night, as a 6-0 advantage became an 8-7, 10-inning defeat against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.

Cooper Hummel led off the game with a homer, and Zach Green belted a grand slam, but three errors and four unearned runs became the difference in the contest. It was the eighth one-run affair between the Sounds and Gwinnett this season out of 10 games.

Hummel’s homer came off Jasseel De La Cruz on the eighth pitch of the game, the second leadoff homer by a Sound this season.

Then in the third, the Sounds loaded the bases on three straight singles, and Keston Hiura launched a sacrifice fly to deep center for a 2-0 game.

That set up Green, who crushed a grand slam to center field for his team-high 10th home run of the season, and first since May 19th.

Starter Alec Bettinger left in line for a win following five solid innings. He gave up two runs – one earned – on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. But Gwinnett rallied with two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh, and one unearned run in the ninth to tie the game, 6-6.

After Hernan Perez smashed a two-out run-scoring single in the 10th off Yoan Lopez (2-1) to give the Sounds a 7-6 lead, the Stripers scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom half against Blaine Hardy (2-2) for the 8-7 finish.

Game 5 of the six-game series is Saturday night at 5:05pm CT. Ryan Weber (NR) will make his Sounds (25-14) and Brewers organizational debut against a starter to be announced by Gwinnett (21-19).

Post-Game Notes

Jamie Westbrook, on his 26 th birthday, moved his hitting streak to 10 games (20-for-44, .455).

birthday, moved his hitting streak to 10 games (20-for-44, .455). Zach Green’s grand slam was the first by a Sounds hitter since Andy Ibanez at Sacramento on 8/13/19.

Hernan Perez went 3-for-4 and owns a seven-game hitting streak (13-for-32, .406).

Keston Hiura doubled and has reached base safely in all 18 of his games with the Sounds.

The Sounds are 2-1 in extra-inning games.

Box Score

Nashville 7, Gwinnett 8

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Nashville 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 10 3 Gwinnett 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 1 1 2 8 10 0

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics