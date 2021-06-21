101st Airborne Division holds Week of the Eagle Division Run

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a division run during the annual Week of the Eagles event June 21st–25th, 2021, at Fort Campbell.

For 101st Soldiers, Week of the Eagles is a time the past and present to come together and reflect on the great legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

During this year’s WoE the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is honoring its legacy Vietnam Veterans during an Honorary Air Assault Badge ceremony.

Building up to the big event each Brigade in the Division will be hosting sporting and Air Assault competitions, opening houses, Air Assault demonstration, and since the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic Fort Campbell will be open to the public.

WoE has been held since 1974 the “Week of the Eagles” created by Maj. Gen. John Cushman, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) who rebuilt the division after Vietnam.

After Vietnam the division was manned at 16% and came up with this week to showcase new and never-before-seen tactics, training exercises each unit in the division demonstrated as a recruiting effort for the surrounding areas of Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana.

The event was such a success the next year the Week of the Eagles was a celebration of the rebuilt and reborn division to Honor both the past and the future with a week of events consisting of Air Assault demonstrations, open houses, veterans, and sporting events and has continued each year since 1974.

