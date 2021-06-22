|
Movie Night at Downtown Commons to feature “The Croods: A New Age”, Saturday
Montgomery County, TN – Downtown Commons will host the second of five Movie Nights this Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at 7:45pm. The movies are free and open to the public. This month’s feature is The Croods: A New Age.
During the movie kids will have the opportunity to make crafts at ArtLink’s mobile studio and Driving You Donuts will be available on Main Street. Tennessee Kettle Corn will also be there with popcorn available for every movie!
Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.
Movie Nights at Downtown Commons are sponsored by Beth King Phillips’ Downtown Southwest Funding Mortgage Branch and Todd Phillips Construction and sponsored in part by VRS Realty, Heather Chase.
Remaining Movie Night Schedule:
To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons, visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.
