Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 23th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 23th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Rose is an adult female mixed breed with possibly some Labrador retriever and maybe some hound. She has a pretty brindle coat and she is up to date on all vaccinations. She loves playing outdoors and with her size might make a great running or hiking buddy. She would make a great companion.

Madeline is a young female Domestic Shorthair cat. She has a pretty grey and black coat with specks of orange. She is current on her vaccinations, and litterbox trained. Madeline is looking for her forever home. If you are looking for a lap companion look no further.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Laila is an approximately 4-year-old female Mountain Cur mix weighing about 45 pounds! She is house trained. Laila gets along with other dogs and her brother Zavier is also available for adoption here. She hasn’t been observed around children or cats so introductions are advised. Laila is obedient, affectionate, laid back, knows basic commands, and is very playful. Laila is spayed and current on all vaccinations. Laila would be a great jogging partner.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Jasper is an 8-year-old beautiful white Persian kitty who needs a special owner due to his ongoing medical needs. He is one of the sweetest cats you will meet. He has kidney disease, which is helped by special food and daily monitoring of his liquid intake. Vet care will be more frequent than for most. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and litter trained. He should be the only cat. He is alert, curious, intelligent, and ever so loving and will make a wonderful companion.

He is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Alvin is a handsome male grey and white Domestic short hair. He is neutered, litter box trained, and current on vaccinations. Alvin is a farm kitty and loves following you on walks and enjoys riding in the hay. He loves to be around people and loves attention. He likes being petted and being with his people.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Spark is a handsome 11-month-old male hound mix with beautiful soulful eyes. They say he is definitely full of “spark!” He is a very energetic guy who gets along with other dogs. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered, and heartworm negative. He will make a great hiking companion!!

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copper is a young medium size male adult dog who is ready for an active forever home. His vaccinations are up to date, neutered, and is doing well with crate training. Copper is good with cats, dogs, chickens, ducks, and rabbits! Introduction to children is advised. Copper has a fear of loud noises so he will need a very patient owner to help him ease through storms and fireworks.

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Gertie is an adorable 8 weeks old female Boxer puppy. She loves people and is good with other dogs and children. She is already microchipped, dewormed, and has had her first shots. When Gertie is old enough to be spayed the rescue will pay to have it done at their vet.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sid is a handsome 3-year-old Blue Pit mix. This affable guy is a cuddle demon and is just so happy when people pay attention to him! Sid tends to prefer women but is really looking for his forever home where he just gets lots of love and attention! He wants to know is that “some-bunny” you?

You can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

