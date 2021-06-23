|
Nashville Sounds lose to Charlotte Knights, 13-6
Nashville, TN – Despite three home runs in the ninth inning, the Nashville Sounds fell to the Charlotte Knights 13-6 Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Charlotte’s offense got on the board and took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Jake Burger singled to lead off the inning and came in to score on an error. Seby Zavala hit a deep sacrifice fly to bring in the second run of the frame.
The Knights added to their lead with four runs in the fourth, two in fifth, and four in the sixth.
Weston Wilson got the Sounds on the board in the eighth with a solo home run, but Burger hit a solo home run of his own in the ninth to give Charlotte a 13-1 lead.
The Sounds made a comeback attempt in the ninth as Tim Lopes hit a three-run home run to cut the lead to 13-4. Jamie Westbrook followed it up with a solo home run to give the Sounds back-to-back homers. Cooper Hummel gave Nashville their third home run of the inning and make it 13-6, Knights.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (NR) starts for Nashville against right-hander Mike Wright (4-1, 2.32) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
Charlotte 13, Nashville 6
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
