Nashville State Community College announces Clarksville Expansion of Industrial Process Control Technology Program

Clarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College has expanded the Industrial Process Control Technology (IPCT) program to its Clarksville campus. The program has been available at the Humphreys County campus for years, where it has been successful in creating a pipeline to a career while fulfilling local industry needs.

The program allows students to work as part of a team that plans, analyzes, and controls the creation of products, from the raw materials all the way to distribution.

“With Clarksville and Montgomery County’s fast-paced growth, Nashville State Community College is working to make sure we continue expanding program offerings in career fields that match local needs,” said Kathleen Akers, Nashville State’s Clarksville campus director.

Beginning the Fall 2021 semester at the Clarksville campus, students can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree, with a concentration on Process Technology. The degree is designed to be completed in two years

The program is also available as a technical certificate: Process Operator. The certificate is designed to be completed in one year.

The IPCT program is accredited through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). It is designed to train technically skilled students in the trade crafts such as Welding, Electrical, Instrumentation, Programmable Logic Control, Pipefitting, and Millwright.

Students enrolled in the program can apply and participate in the federally registered IPCT apprenticeship program. Students selected for the paid apprenticeship program will work with our local industry partners to gain hands-on training while getting paid and earning their degrees. As of December 2020, the IPCT program has successfully placed 100% of apprenticeship applicants with employers and 100% of apprentices have gained employment after graduation.

Nearly every industry needs process control technicians and maintenance technicians including chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, power generation, pulp and paper, refining, and wastewater treatment.

The 2020 median pay for an industrial technician is $57,320, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor.

Nashville State Community College-Clarksville campus has been delivering quality education to residents in Clarksville, Montgomery County, and the surrounding area since 2012.

To apply, visit nscc.edu/apply. If anyone has questions about the program, contact *protected email* .

