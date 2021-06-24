|
101st Airborne Division holds Best Air Assault Competition during Week of the Eagles
3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division
Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a Best Air Assault Competition as part of a Week of the Eagles event on Fort Campbell Kentucky June 21st–23rd, 2021.
The Week of the Eagles is a week long celebration for the division to honor the past, acknowledge the strength of the present, and to look forward into the future of the division.
