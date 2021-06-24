Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Former, Current Rakkasans participate in Live Firing Range at Fort Campbell

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – On Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021, Soldiers and veterans 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) along with their family members participate in an M4 and M17 live firing range at Fort Campbell, KY as part of their annual RAK Rendezvous.

The event was designed to give veterans and family members a chance to utilize the weapon systems currently used by the U.S. Army today as well as strengthen the bond of Rakkasan Soldiers and veterans of the unit.

3rd Brigade Combat Team soldiers and veterans took part in an M4 and M17 live firing range at Fort Campbell Kentucky during Week of the Eagles. (Sgt. Allen Gilman, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

3rd Brigade Combat Team soldiers and veterans took part in an M4 and M17 live firing range at Fort Campbell Kentucky during Week of the Eagles. (Sgt. Allen Gilman, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

