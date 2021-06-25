Montgomery County Animal Care and Control needs help with Overcrowding

Animal cruelty case results in overcrowding at local Animal Shelter

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is facing overcrowded conditions as a result of in-processing 22 dogs related to an animal cruelty case that was reported on June 23rd. The dogs must be held at MCACC until further notice because they are part of an ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, most of the dogs that were already in the shelter need to be moved to another location as soon as possible.

The preferred location would be to a great home where they can bring joy to an individual or family.

MCACC staff has reached out to their rescue partners and other shelters, including Fort Campbell, seeking help but they are all full at this time.

“Temporary kennels have been set up in the hallway but this is not ideal for the animals or the staff in a building that is already beyond capacity. We need to find good homes for our adoptable dogs,” said David Kaske, Director of MCACC.

“If you have been seriously thinking about getting a dog, I ask that you please consider a shelter dog first. Shelter dogs have proved to be some of the best dogs you could ever have,” Kaske stated.

For those interested in fostering, dogs over the age of four months will not be available for foster care unless they are spayed or neutered.

To see all the dogs and cats available for adoption and learn more about Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, visit our web page or call 931.448.5750. The hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10:00am to 5:00pm.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control

