Nashville Sounds defeat Charlotte Knights in extra inning, 5-4

Nashville, TN – For the second straight night, the Nashville Sounds walked off on the Charlotte Knights in dramatic fashion at First Horizon Park. With the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the 10th, Weston Wilson raced home to score the winning run on a wild pitch to give the Sounds a 5-4 win in front of a sellout crowd of 11,244 on Friday night.

The score was deadlocked at 3-3 after nine innings. Charlotte’s Marco Hernandez gave the Knights a brief 4-3 lead with a run-scoring double in the top of the 10th inning but it didn’t last long.

With a runner at second base to start the bottom of the 10th, Weston Wilson drew a walk and Payton Henry was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Playing in his first game in a Sounds uniform after being traded for earlier today, Troy Stokes Jr. pinch-hit and was hit by another Danny Dopico offering to force in a run and even the game at 4-4.

Pablo Reyes came to the plate and did not have to do anything as Dopico uncorked a wild pitch allowing Wilson to race home from third with the winning run.

The Sounds jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with a big first inning against Charlotte starter Jonathan Stiever. Back-to-back one-out doubles by Tim Lopes and Jamie Westbrook gave Nashville a quick 1-0 lead. After Zach Green singled to put another runner on, Corey Ray lined a double off the right-field wall to plate two more runs and make it 3-0.

Alec Bettinger started for Nashville and was solid from the start. He worked six innings and notched his first quality start of the season. The only runs Bettinger allowed were solo homers by Nick Williams in the second and Matt Reynolds in the fourth.

Nashville held a 3-2 lead until the top of the eighth as both pitching staffs buckled down. But Charlotte chased a run across against Patrick Weigel in the eighth to even the game at 3-3. Reynolds was at it again with a one-out game-tying single off Weigel.

Weigel settled in and struck out the side in order in the top of the ninth, but the Sounds failed to score in the home half of the inning.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (2-0, 0.47) starts for Nashville against right-hander Jimmy Lambert (1-0, 4.26) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Tonight’s attendance of 11,244 was the largest crowd of the season at First Horizon Park and the sixth sellout of 2021.

Jamie Westbrook extended his on-base streak to 15 games and is hitting .403 (25-for-62) with 11 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, and 16 RBI…he has 8 multi-hit efforts during that span.

Alec Bettinger turned in his first quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5K).

The Sounds are now 3-1 in extra-inning games.

Charlotte 4, Nashville 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Charlotte 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 8 1 Nashville 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 6 0

