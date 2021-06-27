Nashville Sounds rally for 5-4 Victory over Charlotte Knights

Nashville, TN – Mitch Longo scored on a fielder’s choice from Corey Ray in the ninth inning to give the Nashville Sounds a 5-4 walk-off win over the Charlotte Knights in front of 7,613 fans Sunday night at First Horizon Park. It was the Nashville Sounds’ third walk-off win in the last four games.

The Knights got on the board first on a sacrifice fly from Nate Nolan to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Nashville quickly responded to tie the game at one in the bottom half of the second on a sacrifice fly from Payton Henry.

Jamie Westbrook gave the Sounds a 2-1 lead in a fifth with an RBI single, but the lead did not last long as Jake Burger roped an RBI single of his own to tie the game at two in the sixth.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Cooper Hummel gave Nashville a 3-2 advantage on a solo home run over the right-field wall.

Charlotte quickly regained the lead in the seventh on a two-run homer from Marco Hernández.

Hummel was robbed of a home run by Nick Williams in the eighth and had to settle for a sacrifice fly to tie the game at four.

In the ninth, Ray hit a ground ball to the pitcher and Longo came in to score to give Nashville the 5-4 win.

Game one of the six-game series against Louisville is scheduled for Tuesday night in Nashville. Right-hander Bowden Francis (2-2, 4.00) starts for Nashville, the starting pitcher for Louisville is to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Thomas Jankins matched a season-high with 5.2 IP (2x, last – 5/16 vs. MEM)…he is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA (2 ER/10.2 IP) in his last two starts.

Corey Ray has hit safely in eight consecutive games…batting .344 (11-for-32) with 2 runs, 7 doubles, 1 home run, and 8 RBI.

The Sounds got their fifth walk-off win of the season…Nashville had three walk-off wins in the series.

Jamie Westbrook has reached base safely in 17 straight games…batting .397 (27-for-68) with 12 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, and 18 RBI…he has nine multi-hit efforts during that span.

Cooper Hummel hit his sixth home run of the season…he batted .429 (9-for-21) with 6 runs, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, and 5 RBI during the series.

Box Score

Charlotte 4, Nashville 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Charlotte 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 4 6 3 Nashville 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 5 10 0

