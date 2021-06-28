TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Clarksville

Nashville, TN – At the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an interaction with officers with the Clarksville Police Department early Sunday morning, June 27th, 2021.

Shortly before 2:00am Sunday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Liberty Bell Drive on a report of a loud disturbance. Initial reports indicate that as officers approached the residence, they heard several gunshots.

Officers encountered an individual holding a handgun, resulting in an officer firing at the subject.

That individual was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Another individual who had been shot prior to the officers’ arrival was transported to a Nashville hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Sections

Topics