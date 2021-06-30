Austin Peay State University Advancement hires Rebekah Bishop, Jared Green, Emily DeSpain

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of University Advancement recently welcomed three new staff members to their team to further the University’s engagement and fundraising activities.

Rebekah Bishop is now the director of donor operations and annual giving, Jared Green is the assistant athletics director – development, and Emily DeSpain is the new advancement specialist.

Since 2004, Bishop has worked in development services, prospect research, alumni relations, donor stewardship, annual giving and event planning in higher education in Tennessee and Florida. She earned a bachelor’s degree from King University (’03) and a master’s degree from Boston University (’09). Bishop oversees development services, prospect research and annual giving.

DeSpain received her bachelor’s degree in communication, with a concentration in public relations and a minor in psychology, from Austin Peay in 2015. She worked as a social media marketer, event planner and administrative assistant before returning to work at her alma mater. In her role, DeSpain processes donations and is involved in the day-to-day office activities in the Advancement office.

Green comes to APSU from the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, where he served as member engagement and development manager. He began his career at Ball State University Athletics, where he spent three years as the manager of ticket sales and fan development. Green is a graduate of Indiana University (BS ’16) and Ball State University (MA ’19). In his role at APSU, he is charged with raising private gifts for the APSU Department of Athletics. He is eager for the opportunity to continue elevating the student-athlete experience at Austin Peay and providing the resources necessary to enhance the athletic facilities on campus. Green and his wife, Ashlynn, have one daughter, Cali, and one dog, Chloe.

“All of our new staff members bring valuable skills and experience to our office and to the APSU Division of University Advancement,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “Their important work will progress our goal of providing relevant services, programs, events and stewardship to facilitate a lifetime connection between the University and its alumni, students and friends.”

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

Sections

Topics