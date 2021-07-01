City of Clarksville offices will be closed July 5th in observance of July 4th Holiday

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, July 5th, 2021 to observe the Independence Day holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System buses will operate on July 5th, but its administrative offices will close for the day.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

Customer service center payment drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are available at any hour. Kiosk paysites at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores are also available for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service for bill-paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, July 6th for regularly scheduled hours.

