|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
New Tennessee Laws that benefit First Responders, Veterans begin July 1st
Nashville, TN – As Tennessee ushers in a new fiscal year on July 1st, 2021 several new laws protecting and benefitting Tennessee’s first responders, active military service members, and veterans will take effect.
Among the new laws is legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Mike Bell (R-Riceville) providing volunteer firefighters an annual $600 payment upon completion of at least 30 hours of training.
Currently, the cost of any training or equipment is often at their own expense.
Leader Johnson said, “In many parts of our state, volunteer firefighters are the only means of providing emergency fire and medical services. Keeping them running with up-to-date training and equipment is vital to the safety of our communities.”
In addition, the state budget which takes effect on Thursday includes $1 million to provide support grants for volunteer firefighter departments. The Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program was established in 2019 to better equip volunteer firefighter departments to serve their communities and reduce fire fatalities, including those incurred by firefighters.
Other laws enacted on July 1st to protect first responders include:
Among laws effective on July 1st helping military service members and veterans, is legislation enhancing Tennessee’s Support, Training, and Renewing Opportunity for National Guardsmen (STRONG) Act passed in 2017 to provide tuition reimbursement for members of the Tennessee National Guard.
Sponsored by Johnson and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville), the new law provides eligible servicemembers with tuition reimbursement for up to 120 hours for a bachelor’s degree, 40 hours for a master’s degree, and 24 hours for a vocational or technical program. It also provides reimbursement for up to 30 additional hours for any servicemember enrolled in ROTC or other officer-producing programs while pursuing a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree.
Similarly, another new veteran scholarship law which takes effect Thursday increases the number of veterans eligible for the Helping Heroes Grant. Previously, eligibility was limited to veterans who earned either the Global War on Terrorism medal on or after September 11th, 2001; the Iraq campaign medal; or the Afghanistan campaign medal.
The new law, sponsored by Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City), adds eligibility for any veteran who has earned a service expeditionary medal as identified by rules created by the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation.
Other laws that will take effect on Thursday benefitting military service members and veterans include:
For a list of the key state laws that take effect on Thursday click here.
SectionsNews
Topicsfirefighters, First Responders, Nashville, Nashville TN, Tennessee, Tennessee National Guard, Volunteer Firefighters
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.