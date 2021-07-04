|
Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating Independence Day
Washington, D.C. – This weekend, the greatest nation in the world marks its 245th birthday! I hope you’re able to celebrate the land of the free by spending time with family and honoring the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country.
Preserving The Sanctity Of Life: For too long, the abortion industry has profited at the expense of the American taxpayer–despite 60% of Americans opposing the use of their hard-earned money to fund abortions.
The pro-life community should never be forced to foot the bill for an immoral practice that they vehemently oppose.
This week, I reintroduced the Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act to withhold federal funding from abortion providers and investors.
Calling Out The Joe Biden Administration’s Hypocrisy
Joe Biden has lectured Americans to “follow the science.” It’s clear that this rhetoric was just another way for radical Washington insiders and big government advocates to control Americans. Experts have been clear for months—if you are vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask.
It’s time we end this absurd political charade and start following the science! That’s why I introduced a resolution calling on the Biden administration’s U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to end its mask mandate for the fully vaccinated.
Demanding Answers On COVID-19 Origin Corruption
The National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Fauci, and the World Health Organization all failed the American people. Why? Because they allowed the Chinese Communist Party to cover up information about the coronavirus pandemic. We cannot let them get away with this.
I am demanding a hold on Biden administration nominees who potentially played a role in ending the original COVID-19 origins investigation and sent a request for answers from the National Institutes of Health regarding the deletion of COVID-19 data from its key database. Read more about my work here.
Protecting Election Integrity
