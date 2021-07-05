Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Reintroduce the Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act





Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) reintroduced the Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act to help end taxpayer support for the abortion industry. “For too long, the abortion industry has profited at the expense of the American taxpayer–despite sixty percent of Americans opposing the use of their hard-earned money to fund abortions,” said Senator Blackburn. “The pro-life community should never be forced to foot the bill for an immoral practice that they vehemently oppose. The Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act will safeguard the sanctity of life by withholding federal funding from abortion providers and investors,” Senator Blackburn stated. “For 48 years the abortion lobby has received billions of taxpayer dollars under the guise of ‘overhead,’” said Martin Fox, President of the National Pro-Life Alliance. “The Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act is the best solution to this problem as it requires that any entity that receives taxpayer funds for any reason certify that they do not perform abortions. It’s simple: Perform abortions? No taxpayer funds. Period.” “It should not be controversial that Americans should not be forced to pay for abortions,” said Senator Lankford. “Biden and his team have proven they are the most pro-abortion administration we’ve seen, so the Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act is critical to prevent the use of taxpayer dollars from propping up the abortion industry. My colleagues and I will continue to stand for the life of every child—especially the unborn.” “Like many Hoosiers and millions of Americans, I believe that hard-earned tax dollars should never have to foot the bill for abortions,” said Senator Braun. “The Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act would uphold the right to life by not only preventing federal funding for abortions, but also from going to any entity that performs abortions.” “Not a single penny of taxpayer dollars should go to fund Planned Parenthood or any other abortion business. We must protect all life and the consciences of pro-life American taxpayers by defunding the abortion industry once and for all,” said Senator Daines. “The use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions is wrong, and millions of Americans agree,” said Senator Wicker. “This legislation would give taxpayers the certainty of knowing their money will not be used to support the taking of innocent life.” “North Carolina taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund abortion services and organizations like Planned Parenthood, which receives millions of taxpayer dollars every year,” said Senator Tillis. “This legislation prohibits federal dollars from being allocated to centers where these services are performed. We must do everything we can to protect the unborn and I will vigorously work to defend the sanctity of life.”

“Like so many Iowans, and millions of Americans, I strongly believe our hard-earned tax dollars should never foot the bill for abortion procedures,” said Senator Ernst. “This effort builds off of my work to ensure that taxpayers are not forced to pay for a practice they passionately object to and which violates their own beliefs.” “Although the law prohibits federal funds from being used for abortions, companies like Planned Parenthood can still receive taxpayer dollars for other parts of their operations, which makes more money available for abortion services,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bill would close that loophole by prohibiting federal funds from going to any entity that performs abortions.” “Alabamians value the sanctity of life and protecting the voice of every child,” said Senator Tuberville. “I am proud to join Senator Blackburn and my pro-life colleagues to ensure that not a single taxpayer dollar goes towards the horrific action of taking the life of an unborn child.” “American taxpayers should not be forced to fund the morally bankrupt abortion industry,” said Senator Inhofe. “That’s why I am proud to join Sens. Blackburn and Lankford in introducing the Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act on behalf of myself and my fellow pro-life Americans. I am vehemently opposed to funding an industry that profits off of killing babies. I have and always will stand for life.” “As a father and a grandfather, I value all life, including the unborn, and believe every child deserves to be welcomed with open and loving arms,” said Senator Rick Scott. “It’s wrong for Congress to force Americans to fund the widespread destruction of innocent life. That’s why I’m proud to join Senator Blackburn to introduce the Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act to prevent American taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions.” “American families should not be mandated by the government to subsidize abortions,” said Senator Tim Scott. “We remain committed to fighting for the lives of all God’s children, both born and unborn.” Exceptions are made for abortions where: (1) the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or (2) a physician certifies that the woman suffers from a physical disorder, injury, or illness that would place the woman in danger of death unless an abortion is performed, including a condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy. Hospitals are exempted unless they provide funds to non-hospital entities that perform abortions. Read the full text of the bill here. Background: Every year, the abortion industry receives millions of dollars in direct and indirect federal funding, even though federal law has prohibited use of federal funds for abortion since 1976. A January 2018 Marist poll found that 60 percent of Americans oppose using tax dollars for abortion.

Despite performing hundreds of thousands of abortions every year, organizations like Planned Parenthood have received tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money annually. A December 21st, 2020, Government Accountability Office report revealed that over the course of three years (FY16-FY18) nearly $2 billion in taxpayer dollars went to three abortion advocacy groups: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Marie Stopes International, and International Planned Parenthood Federation.

Abortion providers also benefit from indirect funding when entities that receive federal funding provide or fund abortions. These resources enable abortion providers to focus their resources on abortion. It is important to end this support for the abortion industry. Entities must choose to associate with the abortion industry or to receive federal funds.

