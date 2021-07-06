APSU Golfers Riley Cooper, Kady Foshaug earn WGCA All-American Scholar accolades

Coral Springs, FL – Two Austin Peay State University (APSU) golfers were among more than 1,400 nationwide honorees to earn Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar honors for the 2020-21 academic year.

For the third time in her Austin Peay State University career, Riley Cooper (communications) has earned WGCA honors; she’s joined this season by freshman Kady Foshaug (business) following a standout first campaign as a Governor.

“I’m so proud of all the hard work Kady and Riley put into the classroom this year,” said Austin Peay State University head coach Jessica Combs. “Riley has consistently earned this award during her time at Austin Peay and she is setting the standard for current and future players. Kady worked exceptionally hard this spring to get her GPA up to earn this honor as well and I’m glad her work didn’t go unnoticed.”

To be named a WGCA All-American Scholar, a women’s golfer must achieve a 3.50 grade-point average or higher and have participated in at least half of their teams tournaments. Cooper and Foshaug both teed it up in all four tournaments for the APSU Govs this season, with Cooper’s second-round 72 at the Kiawah Island Classic tied for the best round by an Austin Peay State University individual in 2020-21 and Foshaug earning her first career top-20 finish at the Jan Weaver Invitational in April.

Both are slated to return for the APSU Govs in the fall.

