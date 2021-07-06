Increase Truck Traffic expected around Montgomery County Event Center construction site

Montgomery County, TN – Beginning Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 there will be an increased number of large delivery trucks going in and out of the Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center construction site. The periodic shipments are expected through the end of 2021.

The first series of deliveries will contain sections of a large crane that will be used to move the steel beams for the frame of the event center. Shipments of the steel will come in next, followed by large blocks of concrete.

“Deliveries will not be an everyday occurrence but there will be regular drop-offs throughout the year. We felt it was important to share this information with the public since it may have occasional effects on the flow of traffic,” said Jordan Wyman, Senior Vice President of Commonwealth Development Group, Inc.

Trucks will be directed to approach the site by turning onto Jefferson Street from Riverside Drive and then right onto First Street and into the site. The drivers will depart the construction site by turning right onto Main Street then onto Riverside Drive.

The steel frame for the event center is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.

