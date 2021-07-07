Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 7th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 7th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Trice is an adult medium-sized male Labrador retriever mix He is up to date on all vaccinations and neutered. He loves playing outdoors and with his size and energy level might make a great running or hiking buddy. He would make a great companion.

Reeses Pieces is a beautiful young female Tortoise domestic longhair cat. She is current on her vaccinations and spayed. If you are looking for a lap companion look no further.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Susie is an approximately 5-year-old female Beagle weighing about 30 pounds! She is house trained. Susie gets along with other dogs but would prefer a home where she is an only dog. She hasn’t been observed around children so introductions are advised. Susie loves attention! She is current on vaccinations and is spayed.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Precilla is a beautiful female medium longhair gray tabby. She is approximately 6 months old. Precilla was on her own fending for herself when she was rescued. She’s a bit shy at first and timid about reaching out. Precilla would love her own safe space while she acclimates to her new family. She is fully litter trained, current on vaccinations and spayed. With a patient family to let her come into her own she will make a wonderful, loving addition.

She is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Dusty is a lovely senior 10-year-old male grey and white domestic short hair. Dusty’s owner passed away and he is now looking for a quiet new forever home. He is very sweet and shy and would enjoy his own special place and a window to enjoy the sunshine. He loves to be held and is quick to purr. He is neutered, current on all vaccinations and had a dental cleaning.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Briar is a delightful 2 year old female medium size Beagle/hound mix. She is spayed, on Heartworm prevention and current on all vaccinations. She keeps her kennel clean, is very energetic and seems to love other animals and people. She would do well with a fenced yard to be able to run and play.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Indio is a beautiful female 1 year old mixed breed. She is house broken, crate trained, spayed and current on her vaccinations. She has done well with most other dogs but prefers a cat free home. She loves to play and cuddle with her people.

She loves attention. She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a stunning 4 year old Pit Bull Terrier. She is a medium size pup weighing 40 pounds. She is microchipped, spayed, current on vaccinations and microchipped. She is not a fan of sharing and would be best suited as the only dog. She is very loving and enjoys her people.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Trap is a 2 year old Pittbull mix. His greatest passions are food, car rides and hanging with his people. Trap prefers to be the only dog and will reward you with unconditional love. Trap is one of 3 of the Farms “Thicc Bois”. Rex and Sid have been featured and make up the other two.

Come check them out! You can find him and the others through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

