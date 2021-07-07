Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for Six-Game Homestand, July 13th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, July 13th. 2021 to host the Louisville Bats.

The Bats are the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, for a six-game homestand presented by Nobody Trashes Tennessee.

It is the final time the Bats will visit First Horizon Park in 2021.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, July 13th

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit the Nashville Humane Association. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue).

The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, July 14th

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

The second and final Johnny Cash Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway to the first 750 fans presented by First Horizon.

Thursday, July 15th

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, July 16th

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

Fans are invited to stay for the postgame Friday fireworks celebration presented by FOX 17 News.

Saturday, July 17th

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm.

The second of three Stainless Steel Tumbler giveaways presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers to the first 750 fans.

Boy Scout Night – Scouts and their families are invited to purchase tickets for a memorable night at the ballpark. Boy Scout Night sleepover tickets include a ticket to the game, a special Scout Night patch, and a postgame sleepover on the field. A game ticket is also available to scouts without the sleepover option. All scouts (sleepover and non-sleepover tickets) have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade on the field. Contact *protected email* for more information.

Sunday, July 18th

Nashville Sounds vs. Louisville Bats

Game starts at 6:15pm | Gates open at 5:15pm.

The second and final Interchangeable Velcro Patch Hat Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging to the first 1,000 fans.

Youth Sports Day – Members of Murfreesboro Little League can contact *protected email* for information on discounted tickets.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds’ media partners include 102.5 The Game, ESPN 94.9, Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, WSMV News 4, and FOX 17 News.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

