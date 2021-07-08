Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation 2021 Conservation Raffle going on Now

Nashville, TN – A Tracker boat and a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoors gift card are just two of the outstanding packages being offered in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) 2021 Conservation Raffle.

The Tracker Pro Team 175 TF is a boat that helps anglers adapt to a variety of fishing situations. Features include three-across bow seat positions, dual live wells, and a recessed front deck level. Like all Tracker boats, the 175 TF comes outfitted with a Mercury outboard, Minn Kota Trolling motor, and Lowrance fishfinder.

The Academy + Outdoors gift card is redeemable for merchandise and in-store services or for merchandise at academy.com. Academy offers an array of fishing gear for all types of fishing among its diverse inventory.

Ten prize packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded in the TWRF’s Conservation Raffle. This year’s Conservation Raffle is highlighted by a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new Ford vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone, a deer hunt on Presidents Island, a UTV, a turkey hunting package, a waterfowl hunting package, a precision long-range shooting package, a Tennessee Henry rifle, plus 100 winners will receive a knife. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found at www.twrf.net

A single ticket is $20.00, three tickets for $50.00, and 10 for $100.00 and are on sale now until midnight August 15th. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/

Ten winning tickets will be drawn in order and those winners will be asked to prioritize their prize choices.

One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee’s hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee’s outdoor enthusiasts.

