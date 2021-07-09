|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Governor Bill Lee to Visit 300 Tennessee National Guard Troops at Southern Border
Nashville, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will travel to the United State Southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border.
“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Governor Lee. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”
Currently, there are 300 Tennessee National Guard members stationed at multiple sites throughout the border region of Texas to provide support to Customs and Border Protection.
These personnel are members of three units:
Governor Lee will be accompanied by Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard.
Upon their return, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Holmes will provide more details about the visit.
SectionsNews
Topics269th Military Police Company, 913 Engineer Company, Bill Lee, Jeff Holmes, Nashville, Nashville TN, Southern Border, Tennessee Governor, Tennessee National Guard, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.