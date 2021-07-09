Repaving of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard enters next phase

Clarksville, TN – With milling operations nearly complete, contractors are moving to the next phase of resurfacing a section of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from the Red River Bridge to Fairview Lane.

While most of the work is being completed at night, some work will move to daylight hours Friday, July 9th, and Monday, July 12th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department contractor, CK Masonry, will work from 7:00am to 4:00pm Friday and Monday to raise valve boxes and manholes along the repaving route.

Crews will close lanes alternately to allow traffic to flow through the area, but motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes if possible.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation official said Vulcan Construction Materials LLC will begin resurfacing work Tuesday night, and all of the repaving will be completed at night to minimize traffic disruptions.

Vulcan was awarded the contract for the work, and the project is expected to take at least two more weeks to complete, depending on weather and asphalt plant production.

