BBB Scam Alert: New Romance Scam Where Everything Is Fake
Nashville, TN – You’ve probably heard about romance scams where con artists trick unsuspecting victims into falling in love – and parting with their money. Lately, BBB Scam Tracker is getting reports of a new type of romance scam. In this con, it’s the entire dating website that’s a sham.
However, when you start browsing other users’ profiles, you notice red flags. Other members who contact you have incomplete profiles that lack photos and other basic information.
The site may encourage you to connect with people who don’t match your dating profile.
For example, they may live in a different city or be outside your preferred age range. You may also notice that profiles frequently vanish from the site—even after you’ve chatted with them.
It turns out that these other daters aren’t even real. The site is filled with phony profiles make you think that the site has many members. Once you figure out the hoax, you try to cancel your membership. But the site just keeps billing you.
In some cases, the scam dating site requires you to pay to contact other “daters.” One victim reported joining a dating service where she bought “coins” in order to chat with other members. “I was bombarded with messages from nearly 200 different users in only a few days and without even fully filling out a personal profile,” she told BBB Scam Tracker.
“I paid for coins three times and was double charged each time. This site hires operators to steal photos, assume fake identities, and then bombards users with messages to entice them into buying coins to conversate by lying and leading people on,” said the victim.
How to Spot Fake Dating Websites
For More Information
Read the BBB Study on romance scams and these romance scam tips to learn more and avoid falling victim.
BBB, Beter Business Bureau, Nashville TN, Nsahville, Scam, Scam Alert, Scammers
