APSU Basketball alumni Chris Horton named French ProA Defensive Player of the Year by Eurobasket.com
Clarksville, TN – Legendary Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball player Chris Horton secured yet another professional honor last week, earning Defensive Player of the Year accolades from EuroBasket.com for the French ProA League.
The 6-8 big man from Decatur, Georgia was one of two ProA players to average more than a block and a steal per game, part of another excellent campaign for the decorated veteran who has spent the past five seasons overseas.
He also turned in a tidy 10.2 points and 7.8 rebounds to go with his 1.2 blocks and 1.3 steals per night for Cholet, along with 56.8 percent shooting from the floor.
