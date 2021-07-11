Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Basketball alumni Chris Horton named French ProA Defensive Player of the Year by Eurobasket.com

July 11, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – Legendary Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball player Chris Horton secured yet another professional honor last week, earning Defensive Player of the Year accolades from EuroBasket.com for the French ProA League.

APSU Chris Horton

The 6-8 big man from Decatur, Georgia was one of two ProA players to average more than a block and a steal per game, part of another excellent campaign for the decorated veteran who has spent the past five seasons overseas.

He also turned in a tidy 10.2 points and 7.8 rebounds to go with his 1.2 blocks and 1.3 steals per night for Cholet, along with 56.8 percent shooting from the floor.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      July 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123
      45678910
      11121314151617
      18192021222324
      25262728293031