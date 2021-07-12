Marsha Blackburn Report: Demanding An Independent Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

Washington, D.C. – Almost a year and a half after a group of 27 scientists dismissed the possibility of a lab leak, they came together to change their minds.

While the researchers have shifted their positions, the science has not changed, and the conflicts of interest have not changed.

We must hold the Chinese government accountable.

We need an independent investigation now.

Mandating Vaccine Disclosure is Government Overreach



Every dollar the federal government spent on funding COVID-19 vaccines came from a taxpayer who earned it and then sent it to DC. HHS Secretary Becerra’s assertion that it is “absolutely the government’s business” to know personal health information regarding vaccinations ignores every citizen’s basic right to privacy.

Border Czar Needs To Take Border Crisis Seriously

The chaos at the southern border is far from settling down. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip was 93 days late and avoided the worst areas of the southern border where drug and human trafficking rates are highest. The VP can no longer settle for going through the motions—it’s time for her to get serious.

Protecting Our Communities From Open Border Polices

Until our border is secure, every town is a border town, and every state is a border state. Thankfully, 300 brave men and women of the Tennessee National Guard deployed to the southern border to keep our nation safe. The Volunteer State is taking real action to protect our communities, and we thank the National Guard for their service!

Calling Out The Joe Biden Administration’s Hypocrisy

U.S. President Joe Biden has lectured Americans to “follow the science.” It’s clear that this rhetoric was just another way for radical Washington insiders and big government advocates to control Americans. Experts have been clear for months—if you are vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask. It’s time we end this absurd political charade and start following the science!

That’s why I joined my colleagues in introducing a resolution calling on the Biden administration’s U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to end its mask mandate for the fully vaccinated.

Raising Concerns About Critical Race Theory

Many on the left have tried to dismiss this as a non-issue, but here in Tennessee, we see opposition to Critical Race Theory (CRT) coming straight from parents and educators. In response, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee recently signed a bill banning CRT in the classroom. Still, we must continue to stand firm at a local level.

Children should not be forced to endure this latest round of revisionist history, but it will take more than letters and legislation to keep CRT out of Tennessee schools. Parents need to keep showing up to school board meetings and reporting discriminatory conduct.

Criticizing Biden’s Withdrawal of Troops from Afghanistan



Biden’s arbitrary withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan abandons 20 years of blood, sweat, and sacrifice on the part of our brave men and women in uniform. This reckless decision puts the fate of millions of Afghan women directly in the hands of terrorists and creates a vacuum that dangerous regimes—including Iran—are ready and waiting to fill.



Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

Visit The District

Will you be visiting our nation’s capital this summer? Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Washington’s most popular destinations by clicking here.

My Best,



Marsha

Sections

Topics