Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Garrett Spain picked in 15th round of MLB Draft by Toronto Blue Jays

July 13, 2021
 

APSU BaseballNew York, NY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) center fielder Garrett Spain became the 44th Governors player drafted in the Major League Baseball Draft when the Toronto Blue Jays selected him with their 15th round selection, Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University Baseball's Garrett Spain. (APSU Sports Information)

Spain becomes the ninth Austin Peay State University baseball player selected in the 15th round or earlier.

He is the first to be picked that early since both Ridge Smith (12th round, Toronto) and Logan Gray (13th, Kansas City) were selected in the 2016 draft.

Spain made a move up to First Team All-OVC in 2021 after earning OVC Freshman of the Year, Second Team All-OVC, and OVC All-Freshman Team honors in 2019. He closed the 2021 regular season strong – batting .359 with 14 RBI over the final 19 games. He finished the season batting .330 while leading the Govs in home runs (9), RBI (43), and stolen bases (14).

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Spain has the option to return to the APSU Governors for the 2022 season. In his first two-plus seasons, he already ranks among the program’s Top 50 in 13 career categories, including batting average (34th, .324), slugging percentage (25th, .520), on-base percentage (38th, .407), hits (48th, 158), home runs (22nd, 20), and RBI (32nd, 108).


