Austin Peay State University Football Season Tickets on Sale Now

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) new season ticket purchase window for the 2021 fall football season opened Wednesday morning.

In addition, all tickets except for suite, club, and end zone level are on sale now through the Austin Peay State University ticketing office and online web portal at www.letsgopeay.com/buytickets

APSU Governors fans have until August 15th to purchase their season tickets and receive benefits for the upcoming season.

The fall 2021 slate features five games in Fortera Stadium, with a season ticket getting fans in the gate for as little as $8,00 a game.

In addition, season ticket holders are eligible for a new selection of special gifts. For those looking to get in on the action, securing those seats is the first step in joining one of the best gameday atmospheres in college football.

Many of your favorite amenities for the gameday experience at Fortera Stadium will be back in full force for the fall. Returning for the fall are Tailgate Alley, Beer Garden, and Stache Street. Beer sales and liquor locker rentals will be back in the club level, and of course, there will be the high-octane Austin Peay State University football that Scotty Walden presided over with great success during the spring 2021 season.

In addition, season ticket benefits include:

The opportunity to renew at the same seat each year.

Reduced per-game pricing on all four regular single-game tickets and the October 2nd premium contest against Tennessee State.

Private chalk talk and meet and greets with the Austin Peay State University football staff.

Access to practice and to a meet the team event.

Austin Peay State University season ticketholder car decal.

First priority access to purchase playoff single-game tickets.

(NEW) Opportunities for season ticketholder parking.

(NEW) Presale opportunities for Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena events.

Single-game sales will begin both for regular and premium contests beginning in August.

