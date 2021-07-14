Blanchfield Army Community Hospital releases updated Visitor Policy for Hospital, Clinics

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) officials announced updates to its visitor policy July 14th, 2021.

“COVID-19 remains a threat to the health and wellbeing of the American public and our communities. Continued diligence in infection prevention and taking measures to control the spread is paramount in fighting this pandemic. However, we understand the important role that family and support personnel are to the maintenance of health and recovery in times of sickness, during surgery, and upon the birth of a new child,” said Col. Vincent B. Myers, hospital commander.

“In accordance with guidance from the CDC, the Army, and the Defense Health Agency in addition to where we stand at this point during the pandemic, I’m confident we may safely modify some of our COVID-19 visitation mitigation measures at this time to support our patients.”

Among the changes, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Campbell (MEDDAC) Visitation Policy No. 78 allows:

One adult visitor may accompany patients during Emergency Center visits and outpatient appointments, including prenatal appointments.

Patients undergoing a procedure that requires a responsible adult as a condition of release may have a visitor remain in the clinic until discharge.

Inpatient visitation is limited to two persons who are symptom-free of illness. Generally, visitation is open from 8:00am to 10:00pm. Quiet hours are from 10:00pm to 6:00am to preserve quality rest and healing for the hospitalized patient.

Patients in labor may have up to two adult visitors at any time.

Any person with a fever or symptoms of illness should refrain from accompanying the patient. Visitors with symptoms may be asked to depart the medical facility if symptoms are obvious to the staff. Patients and visitors may be asked screening questions upon entering clinical services.

Wearing a mask remains a requirement within all the U.S. Department of Defense medical facilities other than the following exceptions; children under two years old, while eating or drinking, or when alone in a room with the door closed. Visitors should frequently sanitize their hands before and after patient contact, restroom use, and touching high-contact surfaces.

“The best way to protect you, your family, and our community is to get vaccinated today,” said Myers.

All eligible TRICARE beneficiaries to include: Soldiers, Retirees, and their Family members, Department of the Army civilians, adolescents age 12 years old and older are encouraged to schedule COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine appointments now at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil.

To read the entire policy, please visit https://go.usa.gov/xF32y

