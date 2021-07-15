Manna Cafe Ministries offers Culinary Internship Program

Clarksville, TN – Do you have an interest in food, cooking, and serving others? Well, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Manna Café Ministries is hiring Interns for our Culinary Internship Program.

Manna’s mission is to feed the hungry and restore lives throughout the community, and our Interns are a huge part of how we feed the community. Learn the basics of cooking skills (including food safety), tips and tricks in the kitchen, how to prepare meals for our community, as well as catering and serving techniques.

Our Interns are trained by our professional Culinary Instructor; from days and times but overall comes out to about part-time hours with a stipend of $75.00 a week plus meals.

The program pays for each graduate to take the ServSafe Certification test, and upon passing, our instructor assists in searching for future job opportunities throughout the community.

The internship timeline can be up to 6 months and would consist of other interns to work alongside.

If this is something you or someone you know may be interested in, please contact Rachael Hickman at *protected email* for more information or an application.

Looking forward to seeing you in the kitchen!

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

Sections

Topics