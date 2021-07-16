APSU Softball alum Morgan Rackel headed to Olympic Games

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball alumnae Morgan Rackel will represent her home country of Canada, July 22nd-27th, at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics as an alternate on the Canadian National Team.

The Summer Olympic Games will not be the first time Rackel, who hails from Calgary, Alberta, has been a part of Team Canada in international play, as she was a member of the Canadian Team that took silver at the 2019 Pan America Games in Lima, Peru.

Rackel, who played for the Governors during the 2018-19 seasons posted a 43-16 win-loss total over that span, along with four saves, a 1.68 ERA, and 446 strikeouts in 384 innings pitched.

She has been playing professionally for the past two years with the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois – based out of Marion, Illinois – a member of the National Pro Fastpitch League.

Team Canada, ranked third in the world behind the United States and Japan, has posted an overall record of 28-4-1 in games played this spring and summer leading up to the Olympic Games.

Rackel and her teammates open Olympic play on July 21st against Mexico, followed by the United States (July 22nd), Australia (July 24th), Japan (July 25th), and Italy (July 26th).

The Bronze Medal Game is scheduled for July 26th, while the Gold Medal Game will be held on July 27th.

