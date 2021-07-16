APSU Volleyball’s Taylor Mott picked to coach SRVA Girls National Select Team

Marietta, GA – The Southern Region Volleyball Association (SRVA) named Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Taylor Mott the head coach for its Girls National Select Team as part of the Southern Region High Performance Program.

In her eighth season as Governors’ head coach, Mott, and the Southern Region Girls National Select Team begin a four-day training camp, Friday.

After the camp, the team will travel to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the USA All-Star Championships, July 21st-25th.

“I am excited to be a part of the very first SRVA High Performance program,” said Mott. “I’m honored they selected me to coach their Girls National Select team.”

The SRVA HP Program is a highly competitive program operated by the USA Volleyball Region agnostic of the club programs. It provides an opportunity for the top junior athletes in the SRVA to experience high-level training and skill development with some of the top college coaches from their region.

The SRVA HP Program will select athletes to field teams to train and attend the USA All-Star Championship Tournament using a tryout process. This tournament is one of the premier international indoor events of the season, drawing close to 150 boys and girls teams from the USAV National Team Development Program (NTDP), other Regional HP programs, and international programs to compete in the elite five-day event.

Previously registered international teams include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Dominican Republic, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, and Puerto Rico. The USA All-Star Championship event is similar and is open to USAV regional all-star delegations and international teams representing a National Federation of the FIVB.

