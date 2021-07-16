|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: President Joe Biden to Mark the Day That Tens of Millions of Families Will Get Their First Monthly Child Tax Credit Relief Payments
Clarksville Arts & Heritage Development Council accepting submissions for 2022 Cultural Calendar
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council (AHDC) is seeking artists interested in having their work featured in the 14th annual Cultural Calendar. Each month will feature an artist’s work and highlight upcoming arts and heritage events.
This year’s calendar will feature work related to Montgomery County, Tennessee.
It may focus on a detail from a building or piece of public art or a scene from Downtown Clarksville, or it may depict a view of a farm, county road, or local park.
Literally, the sky is the limit, as long as it is observed in Montgomery County.
As this year’s calendar is a wall calendar, submitted images should be horizontally-oriented. Please submit no more than two pieces.
SectionsArts and Leisure
TopicsAHDC, Arts and Heritage Cultural Calendar, Clarksville, Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council, Clarksville TN, Customs House Museum, Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, Montgomery County
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.