Downtown @ Sundown Concert Tonight Canceled Due to Impending Inclement Weather

Montgomery County, TN – Tonight’s Downtown @ Sundown concert featuring Hot Lanta, a local Allman Brothers tribute band, is canceled this evening due to the significant possibility of thunderstorms.

“We are canceling tonight’s concert for the safety of our patrons, performers, and vendors due to the potential risk of thunderstorms heading our way,” said Elizabeth Quinton, Downtown Commons Event Manager.

The next Downtown @ Sundown concert is scheduled for August 6th, with Rubiks Groove. Downtown @ Sundown concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October.

Downtown @ Sundown is titled sponsored by TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.

To stay up-to-date with events happening at the Downtown Commons visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

