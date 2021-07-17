Nashville Sounds rolled by Louisville Bats, 11-1

Nashville, TN – The Louisville Bats snapped the Nashville Sounds’ four-game winning streak in empathic fashion with an 11-1 win in front of a sellout crowd of 10,818 fans at First Horizon Park Friday night.

Jose Barrero’s RBI single in the top of the first inning gave Louisville a 1-0 lead and set the tone for the rest of the night. Nashville’s starter Thomas Jankins was hit in the chest by a line drive by Michael De Leon at the end of the inning but stayed in the game.

Nashville evened things in the second when catcher Luke Maile lined a double down the left-field line.

Maile was reinstated from the 7-day injured list earlier in the day.

Louisville got two runs in the second to take a 3-1 lead, highlighted by a solo homer from Barrero, and never looked back.

The Bats added two more runs in the fourth, four runs in the fifth, and two runs in the eighth to take an 11-1 lead. Louisville finished with 17 hits.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds have not announced a starter and right-hander Hunter Greene (1-3, 5.24) starts for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s crowd of 10,818 was the ninth sellout of the season at First Horizon Park.

Weston Wilson pitched the ninth inning for Nashville – the first pitching appearance of his career.

Box Score

Louisville 11, Nashville 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Louisville 1 0 2 2 4 0 0 2 0 11 17 1 Nashville 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

