U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn announces New Critical Race Theory Resource Page

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released a new resource page for parents and educators, warning of the threat Critical Race Theory poses to American families and suggests steps we can take to fight against it.

“Critical Race Theory has no place in the school curriculum. Parents and teachers alike are increasingly alarmed by the left’s push to indoctrinate our children with an ideology that causes more division and emotional harm. We must stand together against this latest radical attempt to rewrite American history,” said Senator Blackburn.

Visit Senator Blackburn’s Critical Race Theory resource page here.

Senator Marsha Blackburn.

