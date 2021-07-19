Austin Peay State University Athletics receives NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program grant for 2021-22

Indianapolis, IN – For the second time in department history, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department is the recipient of an NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program initiative grant.

APSU Athletics received a single-year grant totaling $100,000 from the NCAA and was one of only 13 Division I institutions to receive a grant for the 2021-22 academic year. The athletics department will use the grant to fund tuition and fees for student-athletes participating in summer school programming.

“This grant is important for our department and athletics academic services unit,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.

“As part of the ‘Total Gov’ concept we are committed to ensuring our student-athletes graduate. Providing opportunities for them to attend summer school is necessary to achieve that success in the classroom,” Harrison stated.

The Accelerating Academic Success Program grants help schools improve the academic success of their student-athletes. The goal is to support the schools’ efforts to meet the requirements of the Division I Academic Performance Program, which was developed to ensure schools provide an environment that supports education while enhancing the ability of student-athletes to earn a degree.

“The AASP Grant is pivotal for our academic unit and we are excited to have the opportunity to fund summer school opportunities for our student-athletes,” said Katie Ethridge, APSU’s Associate Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success and a member of the NCAA’s Progress Toward Degree Waivers committee. “I appreciate the NCAA providing us with the grant to aid our student-athletes in their push to earn a degree.”

Austin Peay State University’s athletics department recently posted a 3.00 grade-point average or better for its eighth consecutive semester and the 10th time in program history. Last fall, the NCAA recognized four teams with its Public Recognition Award, presented to those teams maintaining a multiyear Academic Progress Rate among the top 10 percent of their respective sport.

“I am grateful for the support from the NCAA,” said Austin Peay State University president Dr. Michael Licari. “We have high academic standards for our student-athletes, and they rise to the challenge year after year. This support will help us continue this success.”

The Ohio Valley Conference recognized seven Austin Peay State University teams with the Team Academic Award in their respective sport. And for the seventh time in the last nine years, an APSU student-athlete received one of the league’s prestigious Scholar-Athlete Awards – the highest individual honor OVC student-athletes can earn.

Individually, five Austin Peay State University student-athletes were recognized on the College Sports Information Directors Association Academic All-District Teams.

In addition, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine recognized 12 APSU student-athletes on its 2021 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Teams.

